There’s a lot of music out there. To help you cut through all the noise, every week The A.V. Club is rounding up A-Sides, five recent releases we think are worth your time. You can listen to these and more on our Spotify playlist, and if you like what you hear, we encourage you to purchase featured artists’ music…
Many of the albums we’re most anticipating this month also made our 2020 preview: Tame Impala, Moses Sumney, Soccer Mommy, Grimes, Kvelertak. But as more releases get announced, we’ve got even more to look forward to over the coming weeks, which promise new work from Tennis, Envy, Kamaiyah, Katie Gately, Best Coast,…
My family and I lived in Poinciana, a small Floridian community that was once so far removed from civilization that any necessities that could not be acquired at the local Winn-Dixie required a half-hour sojourn into town. Those trips, plentiful as they were, morphed into family sing-alongs with Mom enthusiastically…
Kesha’s 2017 album, Rainbow, was deservedly seen as an empowerment victory lap. Released in the midst of her high-profile legal battles against producer Dr. Luke, the full-length jettisoned her neon veneer for glittery songs influenced by folk, glam rock, and soul. The album was still pop-oriented, but Rainbow allowed…
This week’s AVQ&A comes from editorial coordinator Gwen Ihnat:
In the fledging “alternative rock” world of 1990, the words “major-label debut” were greeted with a mix of anticipation and dread. Cheers to the fact that your favorite band was finally being recognized, jeers to the fact that the major-label machine may chew them up and spit them out, leaving a tame, shiny version of…
Part of what’s exciting about the start of a new year in music is how little we know of what’s to come. Will we begin the 2020s with fresh material from Rihanna and Frank Ocean? We hope so. Ditto that for rumored efforts by Fiona Apple, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, and Tierra Whack. As for the confirmed and highly likely…
Given her name, it’s pretty unsurprising that Trixie Mattel would be into dolls. What even diehard fans might not know, though, is just how much she’s into them. She has hundreds of fashion dolls like Barbie in her Los Angeles dream home—both on shelves and in the original boxes boxes in her “shame closet”—all…
The A.V. Club’s list of 2019’s best albums was determined by 12 critics, who each submitted a ranked ballot of their top 10 to 20 records of the year. Those ballots can be found below, some with annotations providing insight into their choices.
When we paused to reflect on our favorite music at the year’s halfway mark, we already had more than enough releases to compile a hefty final best-of list: When I Get Home, Solange’s hallucinatory homage to Houston; When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish’s deliciously disruptive debut; Remind Me…
In the final episode of I Remember The ’10s, The A.V. Club’s talking heads look back at our favorite musical moments of the decade, remembering Beyoncé’s global dominance, David Bowie’s landmark final album, and the best pop music of the 2010s.
Today marks the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s seminal concept album The Wall, so this week we’re asking:
Beck—or at least the Beck as represented on his records—has been in a real funk for a while, and not the fun, “Debra” kind. In the past, his pain has been listeners’ gain, specifically on 2002 breakup opus Sea Change and 2014’s Morning Phase. It’s been a strange later-career journey for the guy who found fame with…
Coldplay has a reputation for a sort of vanilla earnestness that isn’t entirely undeserved: The albums that made the British quartet huge in the early part of its career—from 2000’s Parachutes through 2008’s Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends—were generally filled with easy-to-swallow, expertly crafted pop…
On February 24, 2010, Louie Sulcer logged into the iTunes store and bought an MP3 of Johnny Cash’s “Guess Things Happen That Way.” The 71-year-old Woodstock, Georgia, resident later told Rolling Stone that he hadn’t heard the 1958 recording before, but thought it would fit well on a Cash mix he was curating for his…
