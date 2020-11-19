Charlie Parker, The Savoy 10-Inch LP Collection

Jazz saxophonist and composer Charlie Parker’s pioneering brand of bebop blazed a trail that’s been paved and expanded by no shortage of modern jazz greats. Before his death at 35, Parker played alongside the storied likes of Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, and John Lewis, all of whom are featured on Craft Recordings’ collection of Parker’s work with Savoy Records between 1944 and 1948. The collection, which unfolds across four 10-inch LPs, contains 28 tracks that include “Now’s The Time,” “Parker’s Mood,” and Grammy Hall Of Fame track “Billie’s Bounce.” LP and CD versions of the box set are available, with each featuring a restoration of the original album artwork, new liner notes from Grammy-winning author Neil Tesser, and a booklet packed with vintage photographs.



Buy it on CD or vinyl.