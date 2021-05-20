A$AP Rocky at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 in Milan, Italy. Image : Vittorio Zunino Celotto ( Getty Images )

In the music world, rapper Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, has worked with the likes of Moby, Tyler, The Creator, Florence Welch and FKA Twigs. Now, he’s found himself a new musical partner in the king of controversy and Sylvia Plathian lyricism, Morrissey.



In a recent GQ interview, the New York rapper also revealed that the former Smiths frontman has been writing, producing, and lending his vocals for Rocky’s upcoming album, tentatively titled All Smiles. “Anything you need him to do, he’ll show up and do,” he says about Morrissey as a collaborator. Back in 2018, on an appearance on Open Late, Rocky expressed his desire to “fuck with Morrissey on some Smiths shit. Make some emo, real, retro-infusion, motherfuckin’ 2018 shit, man.” But, we’ll see what we get in 2021.





Rocky also shared, with GQ, details concerning his relationship with fellow music and fashion titan Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Rocky describes All Smiles as a “ghetto love tale,” with plenty of inspiration coming from his current relationship with the pinnacle of all muses, who has also been listening to his new work.

A$AP Rocky’s most recent album, Testing, was released in 2018, prior to his stint in Swedish prison for assault. His arrest stirred international controversy, gaining political attention from the likes of former president Donald Trump, who called for his release. Even before the rest of us found ourselves quarantining in isolation, Rocky says he spent his time in prison working on himself and cultivating new ideas. With the world beginning to reopen and 90 percent of the new album complete, it won’t be long until we see Rocky’s most “mature” album yet.