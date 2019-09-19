Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
A Led Zeppelin lullaby: Inside the Rockabye Baby world

Marah Eakin
Ask a parent what their kid is listening to, and they’ll probably say something awful. (“Baby Shark,” anyone?) Luckily, there’s a soothing and satisfying alternative out there for parents, and has been for over 10 years.

With over 100 releases yielding over 600 million streams, Rockabye Baby takes popular artists—U2, The Ramones, and Drake, for instance—and turns their tunes into soothing woodblock and mellotron-based lullaby tracks aimed at children. How they do that exactly is revealed above in our interview with Rockabye founder Lisa Roth and CMH Records A&R chief James Curtiss.

Rockabye Baby’s latest release, Rockabye Baby: Lullaby Renditions Of Selena, is due out September 20.

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

