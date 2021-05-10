A posthumous DMX album is already coming out this month

DMX Photo : Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella

Almost exactly a month after DMX died, producer Swizz Beatz has announced that he’s putting together a posthumous DMX album called Exodus that’s going to be released by Def Jam on May 28—which is really soon, considering, again, that DMX died weeks ago. This comes via Pitchfork, which has a statement from Swizz Beatz in which he explains that Exodus is something that DMX “couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear” so he could “show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.” Pitchfork points out that this will be DMX’s first album on Def Jam since Grand Champ in 2003.

Advertisement

It’s unclear how much of Exodus is actually stuff that DMX left behind with the intention to release so soon, but this sort of thing does happen with pretty much every famous musical artist who died unexpectedly. This could be something he was sitting on and simply hadn’t finished before he died, or it could be something that was on a hard drive and he hadn’t intended to put out, but the thing about posthumous releases is that we’ll never know. It either bothers you or it doesn’t, and if it doesn’t, Exodus will be available on May 28.