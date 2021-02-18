A new curated music doc streaming site, The Coda Collection, is launching on Amazon Prime

Graphic : Courtesy of The Coda Collection

We’ve had nearly every kind of niche streaming site available: Shudder for horror movie enthusiasts, BroadwayHD for theater kids, BritBox for anglophiles... The list goes on. But what we hadn’t seen yet is a streaming site that focuses on film-based music content. Now there is: The Coda Collection launches today via Amazon Prime Video Channels. You can find rare concert films, music documentaries, and docuseries, spanning every genre.



The Coda Collection is has tons of exclusive concert films in particular, including Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui, The Rolling Stones On The Air, Johnny Cash At San Quentin, Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live By Candlelight, and more. For those who are looking forward to finding new music documentaries, there are plenty of those, too. This includes the upcoming Dave Grohl documentary, PJ Harvey’s A Dog Called Money, John Lennon’s Gimme Some Truth, and more.

The people behind The Coda Collection are CEO Jim Spinello, director/producer John McDermott, Jimi Hendrix’s sister Janie Hendrix, Yoko Ono, and entertainment lawyer Jonas Herbsman. In a press statement about the streaming site, Ono said, “John [Lennon] was always on the cutting edge of music and culture. The Coda Collection will be a new way for fans to connect on a deeper level.”

Janie also added, “The way the world appreciates music is evolving and changing. The Coda Collection is how we grow with that change. It transcends basic music streaming and takes fans on a real journey into the heart of the songs they love and the artists, like Jimi Hendrix, who created those songs. There will always be the desire to know more about Jimi, and what drove his creativity. So much went into his concerts and performances. There was background, a backstory, and depth to it all. Coda reveals all the various dimensions, and I’m proud to be part of making it happen.”

The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month (for U.S. residents only), with a free 7-day trial. It’ll be available globally later on this year.