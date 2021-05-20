Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten join forces for "Like I Used To"

Center: Angel Olsen, Right: Sharon Van Etten Screenshot : Sharon Van Etten/Youtube

Rock songstresses Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten teamed up for a track called “Like I Used To,” just in time to make us feel devastatingly nostalgic on a Thursday afternoon. Released through Jagjaguwar, the two also put out a music video, taking them to isolated spaces as their voices twist and turn down winding roads together. The single follows the recent release of Olsen’s Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories, an LP boxset comprised of her last two albums, Whole New Mess and All Mirrors, and Van Etten’s ten year anniversary release of her album Epic.

Olsen shared that she had always wanted to record a song with Van Etten, but was always “too shy.” It finally happened with Van Etten approached her. She goes on to say, “The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart and important for me to remember and check in with as I go forward in this life.” Van Etten expresses the same level of nervousness in their potential collaboration: “She has sent me inspirations and support in my high and lows along the way. I never thought I would get the courage to send her an unfinished song and ask her to do a duet with me and here we are.”

