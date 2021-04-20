Angel Olsen Photo : Kylie Coutts

Angel Olsen i s releasing her Songs Of The Lark And Other Far Memories box set on May 7 via Jagjaguwar. The set includes the already-released All Mirrors and Whole New Mess (featuring reimagined songs off All Mirrors), but also includes a bonus LP, titled Far Memory. Olsen previously shared a song off the bonus LP, “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess),” but this week the recording artist shared yet another new track, “Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling).”



The new offering i s a reimagined take on “Waving, Smiling,” one of the few new original songs she included in Whole New Mess. The original version of the track was minimalistic, focusing on Olsen’s voice and her guitar. But this time around , she’s back by a full orchestra , with Jherek Bischoff’s string arrangements turning the song into something even more stunning, with a fuller sound that complements Olsen’s voice perfectly and the goosebump -inducing melody even more than the original.

“This song is all about chapters closing, and learning to let go of things I can’t understand,” Olsen says in a statement released to The A.V. Club. “ It’s very me—I will always nosedive into love, and suffering can definitely come with that. When I hear this version the strings really bring the song to its necessary bittersweet boiling point.”

Far Memory also includes a Johnny Jewel remix of “All Mirrors,” a Mark Ronson remix of “New Love Cassette,” and versions of “More Than This ” and “Smaller.”

This new bonus LP is not the only reason Olsen i s being celebrated by fans right now . The singer received an outpouring of support on social media last week after announcing that she’s gay, captioning a picture of her partner Beau Thibodeaux with the message “my beau, I’m gay.” To make sure the point got across, Olsen added a smiley photo of herself to her Instagram story and captioned i t “I’m gay!!!!!!!!!!!” That seems a rare i nstance where that many exclamation points i s acceptable.