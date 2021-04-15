Arcade Fire Photo : FRED TANNEAU/AFP ( Getty Images )

Just a few weeks after finally releasing the soundtrack to Spike Jonze’s Her, Arcade Fire is back with some new music that is actually new! Unfortunately, there’s a catch. Actually, there are a few catches… maybe three or four?

Titled “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety,” the new release is 45-minutes long, is entirely instrumental, and is only available on the meditation app Headpsace. That means that without signing up for a subscription (or taking a free trial), you can’t actually hear it. This comes from Stereogum, which does note that the bad at least put out a preview clip in an Instagram video, but it’s not like you’re going to find inner peace with just a short clip. The Instagram post also mentions that the Headspace app is meant to provide “meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired,” which certainly sounds nice. Not necessarily as nice as a new Arcade Fire album would be, but maybe Win Butler and the rest of the Arcade Fires need to spend some time with Headspace to recalibrate their meditative vibes before they can put out a follow-up to Everything Now.