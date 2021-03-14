Screenshot : Dev Hynes and Harry Styles performing “Watermelon Sugar” at the 2021 Grammys

We gotta give it to the Grammys. They gave us three stellar back-to-back performances by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and HAIM to start off with. But let’s talk about Harry Styles’ opening performance. Not only was “Watermelon Sugar” a great starting choice, but Styles had a familiar face on bass: Dev Hynes, known by his moniker Blood Orange. Twitter rightfully freaked the fuck out when the camera panned to Hynes, exceeding everyone’s expectations for the night within the first 10 minutes.



According to Pitchfork, Hynes also directed the performance. But now that we know Styles and Hynes are pals, this begs the question of when they’re going to collaborate. It would make perfect sense. Just like HAIM and Taylor Swift struck pop gold with “Gasoline” and “No Body, No Crime,” imagine what a Blood Orange and Harry Styles collaboration would sound like. Hynes’ songs are extremely catchy and his funk-leaning sound is a perfect fit for Styles. The pictures Gucci posted of them together make them look like a duo that’d rival Daft Punk’s coolness. So c’mon, guys— make it happen.