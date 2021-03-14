Bad Bunny accepting his Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album Screenshot : CBS

Let’s be real: Bad Bunny should’ve been nominated for Best New Artist and other fitting categories instead of just being relegated to the Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominations. Benito Martínez Ocasio released three records last year, with each being a game-changer in Latin trap. But the album that earned the nomination—and won Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album—at the 2021 Grammys is his best yet, YHLQMDLG (Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana). This marks his first time winning a Grammy that isn’t a Latin Grammy. The Puerto Rican artist gave a speech in English and Spanish, noting how important it felt to win an award for something he loves doing.



Martínez Ocasio had previously won a Latin Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance, for his hit track off YHLQMDLG, “Yo Perreo Sola.” But his win of a “regular” Grammy is a reminder that Latinx artists are still not seen as mainstream enough for major categories, even post- “Despacito.” The win is huge, and having Bad Bunny perform “Dákiti” alongside Jhay Cortez during the ceremony is a big deal, but perhaps it’s time to get rid of the Latin Grammys and have the academy do a far better job at honoring Latinx artists.