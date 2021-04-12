Bad Bunny released two albums last year, YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo, that he sadly couldn’t tour for. Some lucky fans in New York City got to see him perform while riding a bus from Yankee Stadium to Harlem Hospital, as a tribute to healthcare workers. But you can’t name your album El Último Tour Del Mundo without heading on tour, right? Grammy winner Benito Martínez Ocasio’s finally coming to a city near you soon.
The announcement came after Bad Bunny made his WrestleMania debut, facing off against The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny posted the video on Instagram with the news, captioned “Por fin!!! Están listos?” (Finally!!! Are you ready)? The teaser features WWE’s Triple H saying “You did amazing on WrestleMania, but now, it’s time for you to do what you do.”
Martínez Oscasio seemingly is playing it safe without needing to reschedule the awaited tour, so we’ll have to wait until 2022 for it. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at noon ET.
El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 tour dates:
Feb. 9 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Feb. 11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
Feb. 13 — Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena
Feb. 16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb. 18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Feb. 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Feb. 25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Feb. 28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
March 1 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 3 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
March 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
March 10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
March 25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 1 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena