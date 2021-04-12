Bad Bunny in tour announcement teaser Screenshot : WWE YouTube

Bad Bunny released two albums last year, YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo, that he sadly couldn’t tour for. Some lucky fans in New York City got to see him perform while riding a bus from Yankee Stadium to Harlem Hospital, as a tribute to healthcare workers. But you can’t name your album El Último Tour Del Mundo without heading on tour, right? Grammy winner Benito Martínez Ocasio’s finally coming to a city near you soon.



The announcement came after Bad Bunny made his WrestleMania debut, facing off against The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny posted the video on Instagram with the news, captioned “Por fin!!! Están listos?” (Finally!!! Are you ready)? The teaser features WWE’s Triple H saying “You did amazing on WrestleMania, but now, it’s time for you to do what you do.”

Martínez Oscasio seemingly is playing it safe without needing to reschedule the awaited tour, so we’ll have to wait until 2022 for it. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at noon ET.

El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 tour dates:

Feb. 9 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Feb. 11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

Feb. 13 — Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena

Feb. 16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Feb. 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Feb. 25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Feb. 28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

March 1 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 3 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

March 10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

March 25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 1 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

