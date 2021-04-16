My Chemical Romance Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Sorry, emo kids, you’re going to have to wait even longer to see My Chemical Romance on their comeback tour. While bands continue to announce very ambitious summer and fall tour dates, My Chemical Romance are opting to be extra cautious, pushing their previously rescheduled summer 2021 dates to spring and summer of 2022.



The band made the announcement on their site, writing, “We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase.” And instead of playing this year’s Riot Fest, they’re opting to wait until 2022's festival dates.

The new tour dates are listed below.

My Chemical Romance 2022 rescheduled tour dates:

03/12/2022 The Outer Fields at Western Springs Western Springs, New Zealand

05/17/2022 Eden Project St. Austell, UK

05/19/2022 MK Dons Stadium Milton Keynes, UK

05/21/2022 MK Dons Stadium Milton Keynes, UK

05/22/2022 MK Dons Stadium Milton Keynes, UK

05/24/2022 Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin, Ireland

06/04/2022 Sonic Park Fest 2022 Sonic Park, Bologna, Italy

06/21/2022 Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau Bonn, Germany

06/22/2022 Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau Bonn, Germany

08/29/2022 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA, US

09/05/2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada

09/07/2022 TD Garden Boston, MA, US

09/11/2022 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY, US

09/13/2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI, US

09/15/2022 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN, US

09/16/2022 Riot Fest 2022 Douglas Park Cultural & Community Center Chicago, IL, US

09/20/2022 Prudential Center Newark, NJ, US

09/24/2022 BB&T Center Sunrise, FL, US

09/27/2022 Toyota Center Houston, TX, US

09/28/2022 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX, US

09/30/2022 Ball Arena Denver, CO, US

10/03/2022 Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA, US

10/05/2022 Oakland Arena Oakland, CA, US

10/07/2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV, US

10/11/2022 The Forum Inglewood, CA, US

10/12/2022 The Forum Inglewood, CA, US

10/14/2022 The Forum Inglewood, CA, US

10/15/2022 The Forum Inglewood, CA, US