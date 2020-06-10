Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
BenDeLaCreme takes House Shows on a trip to "Uranus"

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, the series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re celebrating Pride with BenDeLaCreme, a legendary queen who’s appeared on both RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

A consummate camp professional, DeLa treated The A.V. Club to a three song mini-show from the comfort of her own Los Angeles home. It’s a taste of what you’d get if you tuned into one of her digital drag shows, or caught her out on the road whenever everyone’s able to do that whole thing again.

DeLa is also a socially conscious performer, and has—in the past week and in tandem with some of her fellow queens—raised almost $100,000 for the Anti Police-Terror Project, Black Visions Collective, United Against Police Brutality, Fair Fight Action, and Until Freedom. She’s asked that for this particular performance, we ask readers to donate to three causes: The Equal Justice Initiative, the Trans Justice Funding Project, and the Black AIDS Institute. If you enjoy the show (or are just a decent human being), please kick a few bucks or more to one of those charities.

As always, if you’re itching for more than just one song from DeLa, you can watch the full session—including an interview—on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see even more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

