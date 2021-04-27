Photo : Interscope Records

Billie Eilish is back, she’s a blonde now, and she’s had a very productive quar. After teasing a new album during an interview with Stephen Colbert back in February, Eilish has officially announced her highly-anticipated, second full-length album, Happier Than Ever, set for release on July 30:



Advertisement

Eilish made the announcement on Instagram, where she debuted the cover art for Happier Than Ever, which features a low-key portrait of a blonde Eilish wrapped in a white cardigan—a striking contrast to the aesthetic she sported during and after the release of her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish, who has spoken out against body-shaming and criticized the objectification of women’s bodies, typically rebels against gender and social norms in her looks, which makes the simplicity of this new image even more intriguing.



In addition to announcing the new album, Eilish revealed that she’s dropping a new single from the album this Thursday, April 29. As with her debut album and EP, Don’t Smile At Me, Eilish recorded Happier Than Ever with her brother and collaborator, Finneas. The pair netted multiple Grammy awards in 2020 for her first album, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Producer. Check out the full track list for the new album below:

1. Getting Older 2. I Didn’t Change My Number 3. Billie Bossa Nova 4. my future 5. Oxytocin 6. GOLDWING 7. Lost Cause 8. Halley’s Comet 9. Not My Responsibility 10. OverHeated 11. Everybody Dies 12. Your Power 13. NDA 14. Therefore I Am 15. Happier Than Ever