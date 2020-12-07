Andrew Bird, “Christmas In April”

In expanding his 2019 EP Hark! to a full-length, holiday-themed album, Andrew Bird ended up penning arguably the only pandemic-based Christmas tune that deserves to endure beyond this miserable year. “Oh, my love, when will you know? / If we can meet under the mistletoe” captures the frustration, loneliness, and longing of our forced isolation in 2020 better than most. But it also transcends any number on a calendar—the lament of someone who just wants the yuletide to be bright and joyful once more, with a loved one in their arms. With its gently loping 3/4 rhythm, Bird’s earnest croon, and its subtly underplayed strings, “Christmas In April” works in the beautiful-but-sad vein of “Christmastime Is Here” and “Fairytale Of New York.” And while the song’s hope that the “autumn winds will blow away all our fear” hasn’t exactly come to pass, the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel is starting to appear; god knows, it’s easier to appreciate the sweetly tragic nature of a tale of woe when you know the sentiment isn’t here to stay. [Alex McLevy]