Britney Spears requests her dad be permanently removed from conservatorship

Britney Spears in 2019 Photo : VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The long and complicated saga of Britney Spears’ conservatorship—the legal arrangement that has dominated and controlled the musical superstar’s life and finances for more than a decade—has reached another, not wholly surprising step this week. Variety reports that an attorney for Spears has moved to finally request that her father, Jamie Spears, be permanently removed from his role as her personal conservator, a position he’s held (barring at least one leave due to medical absences) for the majority of the last 13 years.

Said position has given the elder Spears incredible control over his daughter’s life, including medical decisions, the appointment of bodyguards, and the ability to decide what visitors she’s allowed to receive . His daughter’s attorney has now requested that that sole power now be transferred to Jodi Montgomery, who was named a temporary care manager for Britney after Jamie Spears was incapacitated due to the aforementioned medical absence back in 2019.

It’s worth noting that Spears is not, at present, in danger of being removed from his co-conservatorship of his daughter’s estate (which is to say, her vast fortune and business concerns) which he co-manages with Bessemer Trust Company . (Although statements from Spears’ legal team earlier this year suggest she’s also not happy about this arrangement.)

The issues surrounding Spears’ conservatorship have been ongoing for years, but were brought to light lately by the Framing Britney Spears docuseries. The next hearing to determine the fate of the musician’s legal status is set to be held in April.