Bruce Hornsby is a real sport, answers our dumb basketball questions

Yesterday, “The Way It Is” performer Bruce Hornsby took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a few songs as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—Hornsby gave us a look at cuts from his latest record, Non-Secure Connection, as well as answers to our questions about his recent association and work with acts like Bon Iver. A noted basketball fan and basketball dad, he also humored our questions about musical hoopsters, musing about the basketball prowess of Win Butler and the musical prowess of Steve Nash.

