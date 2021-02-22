Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama are hosting a podcast together

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama in 2012 Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

The podcast world is full of great duos, like the Doughboys or whichever two of the McElroy brothers you prefer, but they’re all about to get outclassed by the ultimate podcasting duo: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. According to CNN, the two of them are working with Spotify on Renegades: Born In The USA, a new podcast from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company. The podcast, part of a larger partnership between Spotify and Higher Ground, will be about Obama and Springsteen discussing “masculinity, race, fatherhood, and their professional and personal journeys,” with—we can only assume—some time set aside for talking about bad movies and promoting the benefits of, oh, let’s say Quip electric toothbrushes, ZipRecruiter, and one of those mattresses that comes in a box the size of a mini-fridge.

Renegades: Born In The USA will consist of eight episodes, the first two of which are available now on Spotify. There’s also a trailer, which you can see below, and if you’re the sort of person who gets emotional when older men really open up and talk about their feelings… you might want to skip this one. Powerful “call your dad” energy.