Clockwise from left: Gorillaz’ Noodles (Image: Panasonic Jaguar Racing via Getty Images), Westside Gunn (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images), Bruce Springsteen (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund), BLACKPINK (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) Graphic : Natalie Peeples

As the leaves turn and we all brace ourselves for the deafening roar of noise that will constitute daily life in the final month before America’s presidential election, it’s nice to know that we can pop on some headphones and find respite in the upcoming swell of great new music arriving in October. From big names like the return of the Boss (E Street Band by his side) to the gentle holiday twang of Dolly Parton; from all-caps attacks in the form of frenetic K-pop thumpers BLACKPINK to the furious noise assault of METZ; and from the stirring hip-hop of Westside Gunn to the understated beats of Open Mike Eagle, here are the albums we’re most excited to hear in the coming days.

[A note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window.]