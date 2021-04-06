Bully announces first leg of 2021 tour dates, beginning this summer

Bully’s Alicia Bognanno Photo : Bobbi Rich

After seeing a slew of music festival dates being announced, we were wondering when bands would start sharing their 2021-2022 tour dates, while knowing that there’s a chance these tours will be postponed once again. It’s finally happening, and now we can fantasize about what a “normal,” post-pandemic life would look like. First, Julien Baker announced a North American and European tour, beginning in September 2021. Now Bully has also announced the first leg of their post-pandemic tour, in support of the 2020 album, SUGAREGG.



Advertisement

This one starts even earlier than Baker’s, with the first stop being on July 31 at Skully’s Music Diner in Columbus, Ohio. Fans can text MEZZI to 31996 for the presale code, with the presale starting on Thursday. Tickets will be on general sale on Friday. Bully tweeted that there are more tour dates being announced after these, so don’t fret if you don’t see your city listed.



Bully 2021 tour dates:

Jul. 31 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner

Aug. 14 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

Aug. 20 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Aug. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The EARL

Aug. 26 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Aug. 28 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Aug. 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo

Aug. 31 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Hall

Sep. 04 - Seattle, WA - Neumos