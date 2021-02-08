Cardi B says someone "dropped the ball" on getting "Up" on iTunes

Screenshot : Atlantic Records

When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” dropped, everyone knew. It was all anyone talked about last summer. Ben Shapiro reciting the lyrics will unfortunately be forever etched in our memories of a very cursed year. Cardi has a new single now called “Up” and while it’s gotten attention on social media, the attention’s nowhere near the level of “WAP.”



Part of the issue lies in the public’s difficulty to locate both the song and its video on iTunes . So Cardi took to Instagram Live to say that something’s at play here and she’s trying her best to solve it.

“I’m really grateful for the music video, it’s turning out amazing. I’m really upset right now. The devil has been working really fucking hard, let me tell you, because I know people are having troubles finding the song on iTunes. I don’t even think the music video’s up on iTunes yet. I don’t even know who dropped the ball and gave in or didn’t gave in or whatever to iTunes, but I’ve been working. I’ve been calling people on the label all night. I don’t know. Make sure you check it out on all streaming services. I think the song was turned in late to avoid leaks and stuff.”

This isn’t the only issue Cardi’s experienced with “Up.” Rappers Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane accused her of copying their 2020 song, “Stuck.” The hook is eerily similar, but Cardi clarified on Twitter that she “never Hurd if [sic] this man.” She has the receipts to prove it, too, showing that she actually sang that hook on Instagram Live long before the rappers’ song came out in September. It’s also a common phrase that’s been used plenty of times by rappers before. As Insider pointed out, Travis Scott said it in JACKBOYS’ “Out West.”

Maybe Mercury retrograde just hasn’t been kind to Cardi.