Cartoon Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone escape the cops in "It's A Raid" music video

In the past couple of years, Ozzy Osbourne went from not knowing who Post Malone is to collaborating multiple times. After Malone featured him in in 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, Osbourne returned the favor, having him collaborate on “It’s A Raid,” off his solo album, Ordinary Man. Now there’s officially a video for it and it’s a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

The song itself sounds like a high-speed chase, complementing heavy guitar with police sirens, and it’s actually inspired by a true story. At a SiriusXM listening party last year to celebrate the album’s release, Osbourne said that while recording Black Sabbath’s VOL. 4, he accidentally triggered a security alarm and police surrounded his home, that he says had “piles of marijuana and cocaine.” The Prince of Darkness recalls shouting “It’s a fucking raid!” as he hid the drugs and did coke while hiding in the bathroom. “I’ve got coke coming out of my fucking ears! I didn’t sleep for four days after that,” he said, according to Rolling Stone.

Since Osbourne and Malone couldn’t film the video during the pandemic, they went the animated route and it works wonderfully in their favor. The animation lends itself to humorous hijinks as cartoon Ozzy and Posty evade cops.

Here’s what Osbourne had to say about the video in a press release:

“A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was. Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice. Understandably Covid-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s a Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the Ordinary Man album.”

Watch the video below.