Celebrate Pride with a special House Show from BenDeLaCreme

Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, the series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re celebrating the start of Pride Month with BenDeLaCreme, a legendary queen who’s appeared on both RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

A consummate camp professional, DeLa treated The A.V. Club to a three song mini-show from the comfort of her own Los Angeles home. It’s a taste of what you’d get if you tuned into one of her digital drag shows, or caught her out on the road whenever everyone’s able to do that whole thing again. Yesterday, we premiered the first song from the session—a little outer space ditty cleverly titled “Uranus”—and today, we’re dropping the full session, which boasts an interview, multiple costumes, and even a three-person choreographed dance sequence. Take that, singer-songwriters!

As we noted yesterday, DeLa is a socially conscious performer, and has—in the past week and in tandem with some of her fellow queens—raised almost $100,000 for the Anti Police-Terror Project, Black Visions Collective, United Against Police Brutality, Fair Fight Action, and Until Freedom. She’s asked that for this particular performance, we ask readers to donate to three causes: The Equal Justice Initiative, the Trans Justice Funding Project, and the Black AIDS Institute. If you enjoyed the show, please kick a few bucks or more to one of those charities.

