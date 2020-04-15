Today, us A.V. Club folks are very excited to be premiering a new video feature titled AVC Sessions: House Shows, a series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. For the first installment, we invited Julia Steiner—the singer and guitarist from Ratboys (who just released an excellent new album)—to take over our airwaves and perform a few songs, reveal some illuminating details about her new music, and share with us what challenges she’s facing as an artist stuck in lockdown instead of being in the middle of a long-planned tour supporting the band’s latest record, Printer’s Devil. Above is an excerpt from the full performance, but if you want to see the whole thing, it’s up on The A.V. Club’s Instagram stories for the next 24 hours, after which you’ll be able to find it on our YouTube channel.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each We dn esday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram story. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

