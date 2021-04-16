Chet Hanks' ex is suing him, alleging domestic abuse

Photo : Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Although actor and musician Chet Hanks has been trying to rebrand himself of late—riding a wave of what he may or may not be aware is irony with his “White Boy Summer” “movement”—the increased focus on Hanks’ personal life has also brought other, more disturbing facets of his existence to light. Specifically, an ongoing domestic abuse allegation against him by his former girlfriend, Kiana Parker, who filed a restraining order against Hanks on January 8, shortly after their relationship ended.

Advertisement

Parker alleges that Hanks began acting abusively toward her in October of 2020. Hanks, in turn, has accused Parker of stealing from him, launching a lawsuit against her in March in which he said he ended their relationship after he discovered she’d charged more than $6,000 to his debit card without his knowledge. He also accused her of bringing three “ menacing large men” to his home after the break-up , at which point, the suit asserts, he was assaulted. Parker’s retraining order application, though, paints the incident in a very different light, accusing Hanks of grabbing a knife in the middle of a heated exchange , at which point, Parker says, she swung a cooking pot at him in self-defense.

Parker is also suing Hanks, with the suit—filed on Tuesday—accusing him of “an ever-escalating pattern of domestic abuse” that targeted her “ mentally, physically and psychologically.” The lawsuit alleges several disturbing actions on Hanks’ part, including an instance in which he smashed her phone, and another in which he threatened to “blow her brains out.” Parker is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Hanks has yet to respond to Parker’s allegations . He released a music video for his “White Boy Summer” song just a few hours after the suit against him was filed.

[via The L.A. Times]