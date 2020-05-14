Chris Farren invites you in for an intimate digital House Show

Yesterday, Chris Farren—member of Fake Problems and Antarctigo Vespucci—took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—Far ren performed a few songs he’s released recently, answered a few questions, and even showed us his very lifelike fake cat. Please enjoy.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.