Chris Farren lets his "Domain Lapse" for a new AVC Session

Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re popping into the home studio of Chris Farren, who you may know from groups like Fake Problems and Antarctigo Vespucci. You can check out Farren’s burning take on “Domain Lapse” above, but if you’re itching for more—including an interview—you can watch the full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.