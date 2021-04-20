COVID-19 denier Ted Nugent now has COVID

Ted Nugent at a Trump rally in 2016 Photo : Jeff Kowalsky ( Getty Images )

Ted Nugent has made it very difficult for anyone who isn’t a QAnon dummy to even slightly enjoy his music . Back in December, he referred to COVID-19 as a scam (never mind that over 1 million people have died from the virus) and proudly proclaimed that he wasn’t going to get the vaccine. At the time, he said, “You come at me with a needle, and I will be in fear of my life, and you know what I’ll do if you come at me with a needle. ‘Hi, I’m from the government. This needle is good for you.’ Fuck you!”



Surprising absolutely no one, that didn’t work out too well for him. On Monday, Nugent went on Facebook Live, sharing that he tested positive for COVID-19—and he just couldn’t resist making a racist comment while talking about having COVID. “I have an announcement to make. Today is the 19th of April, 2021, during the clusterfuck pandemic, Chinese virus attack ’21. I tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit.” He then detailed his symptoms, saying he has a “stuffed up head, body aches—my god, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days.”

He also goes on a rant about being pissed that his doctor couldn’t treat him if he tested positive. Perhaps a year into this Nugent should know that there’s no exact way to treat COVID, especially when it’s a somewhat mild case compared to someone who needs a ventilator to live. He also mentions that he didn’t get the vaccine because nobody knows what’s in it (which is categorically false). Nugent recalled that his doctor said the COVID test had to be administered in order to confirm he had it, and Nug ent questioned why it’d be good to know if he can’t get treatment. Hmmm, we’re not doctors, but perhaps because that way you can keep yourself away from people you could potentially make gravely ill by having COVID? The lesson here is the virus is real and in many cases lethal, so please get vaccinated! And if you, like Nugent over here, are concerned about what’s in the multiple vaccines available, that information has been made public.