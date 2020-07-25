Cuddle up with GWAR for this week's AVC Session

Yesterday, members of the legendary intergalactic metal act GWAR took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a ripping mini-set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—the group’s Pustulus Maximus, Balsac The Jaws Of Death, and Blöthar the Berserker mixed acoustic guitars and Marshall stacks with songs like “Fuck This Place” and friendly faces like a stuffed Fozzie The Bear. The group also sat down with us for an interview (and some jokes), all of which is part of the video above. Please enjoy.

