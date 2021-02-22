DaBaby's JoJo Siwa line in "Beatbox Freestyle" was "all love," actually

DaBaby gave one of wildest lyrics in the freestyle “Beatbox” remix, name-dropping JoJo Siwa. Yeah, that JoJo Siwa. The line’s “You a bitch, JoJo Siwa, bitch.” Now, that might sound like a diss, but as ET mentioned, it’s likely DaBaby was just doing some clever wordplay, using JoJo Siwa’s name to say “[Even] Jojo see why [Siwa] you a bitch.”
It was obviously not meant to be a real diss, because that’d be absolutely ridiculous. But given the awkward timing of the track with Siwa very recently coming out to the public, it was very confusing. Not to mention that Siwa is a teenage girl who is famous for making content for children. So given the bizarre name-drop, the track trended on Twitter over the weekend and has already become a meme. Siwa didn’t directly address the song, but liked a tweet by influencer Amanda Cerny that says “boss” bitch* @itsjojosiwa.”
Well, any hope for JoJo Siwa and DaBaby to be the Drake/Pusha-T of 2021 is squashed. Turns out DaBaby’s diss was out of love.
After facing the nonstop wrath of her super fans, DaBaby tweeted at Siwa, clarifying the whole thing: “My 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let ‘em trick you into thinking I’d ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, keep shining!”
So, no, JoJo Siwa is not a bitch. But DaBaby can see why you’re a bitch. Got it?
