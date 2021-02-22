DaBaby's JoJo Siwa line in "Beatbox Freestyle" was "all love," actually

Screenshot : Interscope Records

DaBaby gave one of wildest lyrics in the freestyle “Beatbox” remix, name-dropping JoJo Siwa. Yeah, that JoJo Siwa. The line’s “You a bitch, JoJo Siwa, bitch.” Now, that might sound like a diss, but as ET mentioned, it’s likely DaBaby was just doing some clever wordplay, using JoJo Siwa’s name to say “[Even] Jojo see why [Siwa] you a bitch.”

It was obviously not meant to be a real diss, because that’d be absolutely ridiculous. But given the awkward timing of the track with Siwa very recently coming out to the public , it was very confusing. Not to mention that Siwa is a teenage girl who is famous for making content for children. So given the bizarre name-drop, the track trended on Twitter over the weekend and has already become a meme. Siwa didn’t directly address the song, but liked a tweet by influencer Amanda Cerny that says “boss” bitch* @itsjojosiwa.”

Well, any hope for JoJo Siwa and DaBaby to be the Drake/Pusha-T of 2021 is squashed. Turns out DaBaby’s diss was out of love.

Advertisement

After facing the nonstop wrath of her super fans , DaBaby tweeted at Siwa, clarifying the whole thing: “My 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let ‘em trick you into thinking I’d ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, keep shining!”

So, no, JoJo Siwa is not a bitch. But DaBaby can see why you’re a bitch. Got it?