Danelectro actually gave Phoebe Bridgers their blessing to smash the guitar on SNL, you nerds

After being one of the most talked-about artists in the past year, Phoebe Bridgers finally made her Saturday Night Live debut last night. She brought much-needed excitement to a very “meh” episode, ending her performance of “I Know The End” by smashing her guitar. Cue some older Gen X-ers, boomers, and gearheads on Twitter who are very confused as to why she had to ruin a perfectly nice guitar.



After Jason Isbell tweeted in her defense—“That was like an 85 dollar guitar she smashed come on guys”—Bridgers cleared up this very dumb controversy by saying she actually got Danelectro’s blessing. The only thing Danelectro were concerned about was that the guitar is pretty damn hard to break. That’s why it took forever for it to get damaged (big selling point in case anyone wants to buy a Danelectro).

When fellow musician Kathleen Edwards tweeted half-jokingly in response saying it was the monitor what she was upset about because it’s “so nice,” Bridgers also revealed that Danelectro made her a fake monitor to break.



So yes, the monitor's fake, Danelectro’s happy with their guitar becoming the Twitter topic of the day, and Phoebe Bridgers is now even more famous. And if you’re still pissed over Bridgers’ guitar-smashing, wait till you see what Bright Eyes did on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson back in 2005.

