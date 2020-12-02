Graphic : Natalie Peeples

You will not be missed, 2020. The past year will certainly go down as one of the most generally shitty in memory, thanks to a certain horrifying virus that just refuses to go gently into that good night, instead hanging around and ruining everyone’s lives way past the point it should have conceded. (Pick your poison as to who or what we’re actually talking about there—either way, you’ll be right.) But as we grit our teeth in the present and look ahead to a brighter 2021, we’ve got some great new music to fill our ears during the final weeks of the year. From dance-floor heroes like The Avalanches to the final bow of indie stalwarts like Joan of Arc, there’s something for everyone in December’s new albums.

