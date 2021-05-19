Demi Lovato Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary.



The pop star revealed the news on Instagram, where they wrote, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

The news of Lovato being non-binary comes months after their interview with Glamour, where they shared they’d come to a big revelation about their identity that they were choosing to keep private for the time being. “I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am,” they said. “I’m following my healers’ timeline, and I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.”

Lovato also discusses their gender identity on the latest episode of their podcast 4D, where they chat with non-binary writer, performance artist, and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon.

