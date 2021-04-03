DMX reportedly hospitalized and in serious condition

DMX at Coachella in 2015 Photo : Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella

Rapper DMX has been hospitalized, and is apparently in “grave” condition, TMZ reports. According to the site, the musician —who has long struggled with issues with substance abuse—overdosed in his New York home last night, and suffered a heart attack in the aftermath.

Advertisement

Born Earl Simmons, and a fixture in the rap world for decades, DMX has been open about his struggles with drugs in the past . (When he was convicted of tax evasion back in 2018, he played the judge his 1998 song “Slippin’” as a way to try to explain his long-time battles with addiction and desire for self-improvement.) Although he returned to performing after being released from prison in 2019, DMX made his most recent public appearance in July of last year, facing off against Snoop Dogg for an online rap battle on the Verzuz music platform.

TMZ notes that DMX is currently in the critical care unit, with doctors apparently cautioning that his prognosis is “not good.”