The scene outside the Barclays Center memorial to DMX in New York Photo : Arturo Holmes ( Getty Images )

It’s been two weeks since DMX died, a period of time that’s seen outpourings of tribute to the rap legend from all walks of the musical world . Said honoring culminated, at least in its most immediate form, today, with a public memorial to the Ruff Ryders rapper ending its route at New York’s Barclays Center, an event that briefly blocked streets in between the Center and DMX’s home neighborhood of Yonkers . As the funeral procession wound its way through New York , one feature was obvious and irresistible, though —both because it felt like a perfect encapsulation of the DMX vibe , and also just because it was the biggest damn thing on the road: A monster truck, emblazoned with “Long Live DMX,” and carrying a bright red casket that was reportedly that of the rapper himself through the city’s streets.

And while seating at the actual event—per Deadline—was highly restricted, due to pandemic considerations, it’s hard to deny that seeing DMX’s casket rolling through the city atop a monster truck leaves a certain feeling of connection trilling in one’s heart. “Yes,” your brain responds instinctively. “This is how it should be.”

Advertisement

In addition to the public memorial, a private event is also being held today for those close to DMX, who was born Earl Simmons in 1970. For the rest of us, though, who only knew him through his pounding, hard-hitting, sometimes deeply vulnerable music: Good night, sweet prince. May flights of monster trucks sing thee to thy rest.