“9 To 5"? “Jolene”? The decades-spanning discography of c ountry music icon Dolly Parton is chock-full of songs that are ripe for a sing-along, but which is most likely to bring the house down at a karaoke? We took to the red carpet at the premiere of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to ask the cast and crew—and Parton herself—which of the musician’s timeless tracks is their go-to karaoke song. And, to continue the celebration of all things Dolly, we asked everyone from The Americans’ Holly Taylor to The Flash’s Andy Mientus to tell us what the music and the message of Dolly Parton has meant to them over the years.

Advertisement