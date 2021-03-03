Screenshot : Associate Press ( AP )

If anyone’s going to get away with turning their vaccination into a huge spectacle, it’s national treasure Dolly Parton. On Tuesday, the country legend allowed everyone to sigh in relief, sharing a video of herself getting the first dose of the Moderna vaccine— while wearing a sparkly gown and a matching mask, because Dolly doesn’t play. And for those who are still terrified of getting a vaccine that’ll likely prevent you and others from getting the deathly virus, Parton has some words for you: “To all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chickensquat! Get out there and get your shot!”



Parton even sang a vaccine version of “Jolene,” changing her iconic song’s lyrics to, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, ’ cause once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

Not only has Parton been encouraging people who are eligible for the COVID vaccines to get it, but a preliminary report on the Moderna vaccine by The New England Journal Of Medicine credits her as one of the donors to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, helping fund COVID research . Parton had also made the announcement on social media back in April 2020, saying she was donating $1 million to Vanderbilt “towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”



Saint Dolly has been actively trying to keep us all alive and healthy, so please listen to her! Get the vaccine as soon as you’re eligible to do so! And if you’re not sure where you can get it, you can find a location on Find A Shot.