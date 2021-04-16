Pete Wentz and a then-unknown Kim Kardashian in the “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs” video. Simpler times. Screenshot : Def Jam

Before Kim Kardashian became the biggest celebrity to get massively famous for both everything and nothing, she was known as two things: Paris Hilton’s friend and “that lady who kisses Pete Wentz in the ‘Thnks Fr Th Mmrs’ video.” Just months before E! premiered Keeping Up With The Kardashians and merely a week after the release of the thankfully forgotten-about Kim Kardashian, Superstar sex tape, Kardashian starred in the video for Fall Out Boy’s hit song.



It’s a bizarre video, where Wentz and a chimp fight for Kardashian’s affections. Wentz goes apeshit while performing with the band, and wrecks the set after seeing the chimp caress Kardashian. But it’s been 14 years since “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs” came out and since Kardashian became the world’s second biggest reality star (first being He Who Shall Not Be Named). Wentz has a new Apple Radio show, Loud And Sad Radio, and in the first episode, he talks about the reality magnate ’s starring role in the video. “I remember we had Kim Kardashian in the video for this song. And it’s just so interesting when you look back on that moment and you’re like, ‘This is the last moment Fall Out Boy interacted in public with Kim Kardashian where we were like... had the same amount of fame as her,’ because it’s... I don’t know. It’s funny when you look back at this stuff. Thanks for the memories, Kim,” he says.

Kardashian’s acknowledged the video in recent years; she posted clips reacting to it on Snapchat for its 10th anniversary in 2017. She also told The Danbury-News Times in 2007 that she agreed to do the video because she’s a Fall Out Boy fan, but that chimp was actually terrifying. “It was so scary because the trainer was saying, ‘Don’t call them by their name. Don’t look at them in the eye,’ basically freaking you out—like ‘Don’t move.’ Then the director is calling, ‘Action!’ and wants you to move,” she said. “It was really scary because they’re so strong and you don’t know what they’re gonna do. And in my scene they had to freak out a little bit, so they were freaking me out a little bit when they had to jump up and down and scream.” The video has a whopping 154,930,657 views, so all that monkeying around paid off.