Drake, Rhye, and 17 more albums we can’t wait to hear in January

From left: Alex Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (Photo: Ian Shiver), Drake (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella), Mike Milosh of Rhye (Photo: Emma Marie Jenkinson)

Graphic : Libby McGuire

New year, new you: Whether you’ve adopted some resolutions for 2021 or are just trying to keep it together until we can all get vaccinated, there’s a burst of new releases coming in January to help pave the way for what has got to be a better year than the last one, right? (Knock on fucking wood, ad infinitum, of course.) No matter whether your tastes lean more folksy indie or grimy rap, the coming month has some records that should sound right at home in your collection—digital or otherwise. Here’s the music we’re most looking forward to over the course of these 31 days.

[Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window.]