Emo-pop artist Talker goes from quiet to a roar with "Learning The Feeling"

Baraka Kaseko
 and Alex McLevy
Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. For the second installment, Celeste Tauchar—the rising emo-pop artist known as talker—plays a few songs from her dynamite new EP, Wax. More revealing still, she opens up about the album’s inspiration, shares the challenge of stripping her usually layered and electronically assisted compositions down to the fundamentals, and details the struggles of being an artist in a pandemic. Above is an excerpt from the full session, where she performs the anthemic single “Learning The Feeling.” You can catch the entire performance over on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

