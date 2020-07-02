World, meet Netta. The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest winner has been a big deal in Israel and Europe since her victory on the show and the release of her first big single, “Toy,” but with the success of the new Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga—in which she makes a “song along” cameo, strutting out of the back of a limo—a bit more of the world’s population might be starting to fall in love.

We’ve been fans here for a while, so we were thrilled when she agreed to let us virtually drop in on her studio in Israel for a remote House Shows performance. “Bassa Sababa,” the first song from that session, hit the site yesterday, but now we’re posting the full three-song affair, which includes a stunningly lovely version of her new single, “Cuckoo.”

Advertisement

If you’re curious to see more installments of this series, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.