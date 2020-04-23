Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Exclusive: Emo-pop artist Talker treats us to music from her new EP, Wax

Baraka Kaseko
 and Alex McLevy
Filed to:AVC Sessions
AVC SessionstalkerCeleste Tauchar
Yesterday, Celeste Tauchar—the rising emo-pop artist known as talker—took over our Instagram and Facebook pages to to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—Tauchar plays a few songs from her dynamite new EP, Wax, opens up about the album’s inspiration, shares the challenge of stripping her usually layered and electronically assisted compositions down to the fundamentals, and details the struggles of being an artist in a pandemic.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

