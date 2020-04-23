Exclusive: Emo-pop artist Talker treats us to music from her new EP, Wax

Yesterday, Celeste Tauchar—the rising emo-pop artist known as talker—took over our Instagram and Facebook pages to to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watc h above—Tauchar plays a few songs from her dynamite new EP, Wax, opens up about the album’s inspiration, shares the challenge of stripping her usually layered and electronically assisted compositions down to the fundamentals, and details the struggles of being an artist in a pandemic.

