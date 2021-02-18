Photo : Nicole Hogan

Brooklyn punks Nervous Dater made their mark as a band to look out for with their 2017 debut, Don’t Be A Stranger. Now, they’re back with their sophomore album, Call In The Mess, out later this month. The band already shared two singles, “Middle Child” and “Tin Foil Hat,” and today, exclusively on The A.V. Club, you can hear their latest single, “Farm Song.”



“Farm Song” shows yet another side of Nervous Dater, veering into country territory. While previous single “Tin Foil Hat” is a heavy punk track, “Farm Song” takes Nervous Dater lead vocalist/guitarist Rachel Lightner back to the band’s vulnerable, relatable lyrics. The song looks back at pre-pandemic times, with Lightner questioning why they feel lonely when they’re surrounded by friends at shows in crowded basements.

Here’s what Lightner had to say about the song: “’Farm Song’ is about questioning your response patterns in times of crisis; in my case, dealing with job loss, debt, and SSRI withdrawal. Musically, the song echos the dynamics of self-destructive choices and their consequences, ending in an intentionally dizzying soundscape that reflects feelings of disassociation, or, ‘movie theater mode.’”



Call In The Mess comes out on February 26 via Counter Intuitive Records. Listen to it below.