The members of Pinkshift, from left: Ashrita Kumar, Erich Weinroth, Myron Houngbedji, and Paul Vallejo Photo : Leigh Ann Rogers

Baltimore-based pop-punk band Pinkshift had a big year in 2020. The band became one of the few acts who gained momentum during the toughest year for musicians, with their single “I’m Gonna Tell My Therapist On You” becoming a viral sensation. Following the success of “Therapist,” Pinkshift shared “Toro” and “Rainwalk” at the end of the year, promising more new music on the horizon. Today, exclusively on The A.V. Club, you can hear their brand new song, “Mars.”



“Mars” is a punk ripper, reminiscent of a contemporary version of My Chemical Romance’s more energetic Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge tracks. The band had previously shared “Mars” as a demo, but the reworked version features darker chords, giving it a more nostalgic pop punk sound. According to singer Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo was listening to MCR’s “Thank You For The Venom” a lot while reworking the guitar for the final version, so the influence inadvertently seeped through.

Advertisement

“The lyrics of the song are about the beginnings of something shiny and new,” said Kumar in a statement to The A.V. Club. “Ironically this was the song that really pulled us together to start this band–it’s full of optimism and hope for a brighter future. It feels fitting to put a spin on our original demo this year for the same message with a touch of angst.” She also added that she wanted to “paint a scene that was hopeful yet kind of weirdly tragic.” This release comes with the arrival of their debut EP, Saccharine, featuring the new track, along with their previously released singles. You can pre-order physical copies of Saccharine in vinyl and CD on Bandcamp.