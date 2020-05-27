Fab Moretti and Machinegum bring "Kubes" to AVC Sessions

Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re popping into the home studios, plural, of Machinegum. The co llective—which features Strokes drummer Fab Moretti, Ian Devaney and Martin Bonventre—has a new record, Conduit, out later this summer on Frenchkiss Records.

This particular cut is “Kubes,” a synth-pop dreamer feature Devaney intoning in a voice that’s a little Ian Curtis, but with a hint more optimism. If you’re itching for more—including an interview—you can watch the full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

