Firefly and Bonnaroo announce very ambitious September festival dates

Bonnaroo in 2006 Photo : Jeff Gentner ( Getty Images )

Look, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. Being one year into the COVID-19 pandemic fucking sucks. But with the vaccine rollout gaining speed throughout the country, we’re starting to feel a tiny bit hopeful that maybe, just maybe, we’ll be able to have a semblance of normal life by the end of 2021. But some are perhaps too ambitiously optimistic. At the beginning of the month, San Francisco-based music festival Outside Lands announced that it’s returning in October. Now other big fests are following suit. Delaware’s Firefly announced on Tuesday that it s next edition will run September 23 through 26; today, Bonnaroo declared that it’d be back even sooner: September 2 through the 5th.

Firefly hasn’t announced a lineup, but we can likely expect a similar one to what attendees were supposed to get in 2020, which included Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, and more. Meanwhile, Bonnaroo’s lineup is stacked and very exciting: Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Run The Jewels, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Brittany Howard, Julien Baker, and plenty of other acts to potentially celebrate returning to normalcy.



These aren’t the only music festivals ambitiously eyeing September dates. New York’s Governors Ball announced back in January that it’s aiming for the same weekend as Firefly. Kentucky’s Louder Than Life and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful are also set for September.

There’s a chance these dates will have to change once again if conditions don’t improve , but moving major festivals to September i s a great idea for post-pandemic times. It’s warm but not too warm, and you’ll be around fewer high schoolers.

Check out the full lineup for Bonnaroo below:

Thursday, September 2:

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Joy Oladokun

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper &The Stampede

MIZE

Nubya Garcia

Scarypoolparty

Spock

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

Too Many Zooz

ZiA

Friday, September 3:

Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion

Run The Jewels

Janelle Monáe

Glass Animals

Deftones

Young Thug

Tipper

Jack Harlow

Grace Potter

Primus

Nelly

The Disco Biscuits

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

TroyBoi

Marcus King Band

Lennon Stella

Orville Peck

Kim Petras

Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

SVDDEN DEATH

Omar Apollo

Lucii

Waxahatchee

The Weather Station

Resistance Revival Chorus

LP Giobbi

ATLiens

Mija

Detox Unit

Rome In Silver

Jac Ross

Mdou Moctar

Tripp St.

NotLö

Saturday, September 4:

Lizzo

Tame Impala

My Morning Jacket

G-Eazy

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Phoebe Bridgers

Incubus

Seven Lions

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents “WITH”

Kevin Gates

Marc Rebillet

Goose

Subtronics

Surfaces

JID

Jon Batiste

The Band Camino

Ashnikko

Yaeji

Ekali

Tate McRae

Pinegrove

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Remi Wolf

Wooli

Dr. Fresch

William Black

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Flamingosis

Hero The Band

Level Up

DJ Mel

Almost Monday

Lick

Sunday, September 5:

Tyler, The Creator

Lana Del Rey

Lil Baby

deadmau5

Leon Bridges

Young T he Giant

Brittany Howard

Flogging Molly

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Julien Baker

LSDREAM

Colony House

Flo Milli

Breland

Niko Moon

Jamila Woods

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

LUZCID

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven