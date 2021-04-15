Adam Schlesinger at Virgin Festival in 2007 Photo : Scott Gries ( Getty Images )

Last April, award-winning film/TV composer, producer, and Fountains Of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger died of COVID-19 complications. Shortly after his death, Rachel Bloom (who worked with Schlesinger on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Sarah Silverman, Jeff Rosenstock, Sad13, Charly Bliss, Nada Surf, and other artists covered some of Schlesinger’s most beloved songs for tribute album, Saving For A Custom Van. The album was released by Father/Daughter Records and Wax Nine Records . N ow, in commemoration of the first anniversary of his death, his Fountains Of Wayne bandmate Jody Porter is producing “Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration, Virtual Show.”



Per Variety, this virtual concert will be recorded at New York City’s Bowery Electric and will air on May 5 at 8 p.m. EST on Rolling Live. Like the covers compilation , this event will also benefit MusiCares as well as the venue itself, with tickets going for $20.

The lineup is pretty stacked, too. The list includes Porter performing with his band The Berlin Waltz, Schlesinger’s Tinted Windows bandmates Taylor Hanson and James Iha, Rachel Bloom, Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch as a duo, Drew Carey, Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook, The Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, Robert Schwartzman, and The Sights’ Eddie Baranek, Girls Against Boys’ Eli Janney with Motion City Soundtrack’s Justin Courtney Pierre and Geoff Sanoff. The full lineup is listed below.

“Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration, Virtual Show” lineup:

Jody Porter & The Berlin Waltz

Ben Kweller

Matthew Caws (Nada Surf)

Mickey Dolenz (The Monkees)

Courtney Love

Mike Viola

Estzer Balint (Stranger Than Paradise)

Sean Ono Lennon

Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional)

Britta Phillips

Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze)

Jesse Malin

Nicole Atkins

Drew Carey

Peter Himmelman

Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) & Michelle Branch

James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins/Tinted Windows)

Taylor Hanson (Hanson/Tinted Windows)

Ben Lee

Peter Buck (R.E.M.) & Scott McCaughey (The Minus Five)

Butch Walker

Rachel Bloom

Eddie Baranek (The Sights)

Kelly Buchanan

Bambi Kino

Joe McGinty

John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening)

Robert Schwartzman (Rooney)

John Brodeur (Birdstreets)

Diane Gentile

Justin Courtney Pierre (Motion City Soundtrack)

Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys)

Geoff Sanoff