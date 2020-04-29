Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, Frances Quinlan, lead singer and guitarist for Philly indie rock band Hop Along, performs a few songs from her debut solo album, Likewise. In the full session—which you can watch over on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel—Quinlan details the creative challenge of producing an album without her bandmates, and how she’s adjusting to life in quarantine. In the excerpt above , she performs the poetic track “A Secret .”

