From Beyoncé to Bowie: We remember our favorite music of the 2010s

In the final episode of I Remember The ’10s, The A.V. Club’s talking heads look back at our favorite musical moments of the decade, remembering Beyoncé’s global dominance, David Bowie’s landmark final album, and the best pop music of the 2010s.
In the final episode of I Remember The ’10s, The A.V. Club’s talking heads look back at our favorite musical moments of the decade, remembering Beyoncé’s global dominance, David Bowie’s landmark final album, and the best pop music of the 2010s.
Web Producer, The A.V. Club
Advertisement
Advertisement