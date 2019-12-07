Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoI Remember The ’10s

From Beyoncé to Bowie: We remember our favorite music of the 2010s

Baraka Kaseko
Filed to:I Remember the '10s
In the final episode of I Remember The ’10s, The A.V. Club’s talking heads look back at our favorite musical moments of the decade, remembering Beyoncé’s global dominance, David Bowie’s landmark final album, and the best pop music of the 2010s.

